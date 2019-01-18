Why State must act to stop brewing land tenure conflicts

After the Nandi county debacle on land repossession it is now Kiambu county’s turn— and the fire is spreading.

While in Nandi and the neighbouring counties the debate is for not renewing land leases for thousands of acres of land that currently house the vast tea zones, in Kiambu, Delmonte has already given up a section of the land it was sitting on to the county government in return for a deal on lease renewal for a portion of the other land it operates on.

No one knows when this roller coaster will end as momentum on the clamour for non-renewal of land leases gathers pace in the Coast, Nairobi and central Kenya.

One thing is clear: Ramifications of this clamour will be felt by many, and far and wide. The sad part is that aside from the political win, most residents will immediately begin feeling the effects of the decision on the economic and social front.

What is going on in Kiambu county bears all the hallmarks of what can go wrong when the land repossession debate is not handled with care as I stated in an earlier advisory.

After months of threats and arm-twisting, Delmonte was forced to surrender 635 acres of land to the county government. The initial demand was for 6,500 acres out of a total of 10,000 acres. No one knows if the matter is now fully rested or if a new leader, if voted in, will make a similar demand.

Delmonte is a Kenyan food processing company that operates in the cultivation, production, and canning of pineapple products. The company produces canned solid pineapple, juice concentrates, mill juice sugar and cattle feed. As a result of Delmonte, Kenya now ranks among the top five pineapple exporters in the world.

Delmonte employees about 7,000 workers with estimated Sh4.5 billion in annual revenue. Disrupting the operations of such a firm will have economic ramifications to employees and the surrounding communities no doubt.

What is sad is after all the clamour for the land to be ceded, the story has now moved on to indecision on how or what to do with the land.

The 635-acre piece of land is now just a political issue between Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina and the larger Kiambu leaders.

While the MP and leaders want the land to be used to house hospitals, schools, markets and light industries, the governor says the land will be used to settle slum dwellers who do not have land in Kiandutu slums.

It is interesting to see that nobody in the Kiambu leadership had thought it wise to first address what would follow immediately the land was relinquished by Delmonte.

As we all know, once it becomes a political issue, it will take some time to solve and in most cases the solution will rarely be in the interest of the local residents. The next script is as good as done. It is time the national government took a strong stand against this reckless trend of converting economically productive land to small idle speculative pieces that are not economically viable and a potential conflict hotbed.

The role of national government in protecting land as an asset and a key factor of production needs to be decisive and clear otherwise we risk conflict as a country. It is time to tame the county governments lest they run amok with ill conceived short term decisions on land tenures. Let us tread with care.