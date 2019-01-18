Gbagbo to stay behind bars despite ICC acquittal

The Hague, Thursday

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo will stay behind bars after prosecutors appealed against his acquittal on charges of crimes against humanity.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague acquitted him on Tuesday and ordered his immediate release.

But on Wednesday prosecutors challenged the decision to release him, arguing that Gbagbo might abscond.

They said he might not appear in court if his acquittal were to be overturned. Gbagbo had been charged with crimes against humanity in connection with violence following a disputed 2010 election that left 3,000 dead.

Set up in 2002, the court in The Hague was set up to try the world’s worst crimes. Gbagbo’s acquittal is the latest in a series of blows for beleaguered ICC prosecutors. — BBC