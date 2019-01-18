Ghanian journalist shot dead as Dutch scribe deported.

Accra, Thursday

A Ghanaian undercover journalist who helped expose corruption in African football has been shot dead in the capital Accra, police said Thursday.

Ahmed Husein was part of a team led by award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, whose probe led to the resignation of the head of the Ghana Football Association.

Dozens of football referees and officials were also banned. A police spokesperson told AFP the 34-year-old journalist was shot in the neck and the chest by unknown gunmen on his way home on Wednesday night.

Prior to his death, Husein had made a complaint to police after his pictures were published on national television.

Ghana’s national media regulator condemned the killing and called on the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, a Dutch journalist based in Turkey was deported on Thursday a day after she was arrested on suspicion of links to a jihadist group in Syria.

The officials insisted Ans Boersma’s deportation was not related to her journalistic activity but that Ankara had received a tip-off from the Dutch police that she had links to Jabhat al-Nusra, a former Al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria.

Boersma, a journalist who writes for Het Financieele Dagblad, also said she had been expelled. “I got arrested yesterday (Wednesday), got deported this morning. Flying out now,” she said in a messaging group for foreign journalists in Turkey.

Human rights defenders have raised concerns over a clampdown on freedom of expression in Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with dozens of journalists and civil society activists put behind bars. —AFP