Eight foreigners arraigned for ‘being in the country illegally’

Eight foreigners, who were arrested on the Moyale-Marsabit-Isiolo road, were yesterday charged in a Marsabit court for being in the country illegally.

Samwel Zeremariam, Sirak Alemsegd, Mezekr Tesfu, Delina Weldu, Merhawi Tesfalm, Meron Semere, Fanuel Weldu and Yohanes Tsegay, all Eritreans, pleaded guilty to being in the country without valid travel documents.

The accused, however, told principal magistrate Boaz Ombewat they were asylum seekers escaping insecurity in their country.

The prosecution, led by Dan Mwangangi, said the foreigners were arrested on January 13 at a roadblock in Merille, Marsabit South sub-county reportedly en route to Nairobi.

The magistrate ordered the accused persons be taken for refugee status determination at the Refugee Affairs Secretariat, and urged Laisamis OCS to ensure the directive is followed. The foreigners will be held in custody until January 25, when the case will be mentioned.