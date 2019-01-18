Waiguru claims MCAs corrupt amid stalemate

The standoff between Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and MCAs intensified yesterday after she allegedly dismissed them as corrupt.

Waiguru claimed MCAs cannot be trusted to oversee the disbursement of bursaries to deserving children.

She accused the ward reps of illegally allocating bursary funds to their friends and relatives while ignoring needy cases.

The governor claimed she has reliable information that beneficiaries of last year’s bursary allocation are the MCAs’ girlfriends and relatives, and challenged them to prove her wrong.

“I want to challenge them to come forward and deny my statement. I have information and to be precise, names of those who benefited, among them wealthy relatives and girlfriends of our MCAs,’’ she said.

Waiguru warned she would not be intimidated to give in to MCAs’ demands and increase bursary allocation from Sh20 million to Sh70 million, terming the current allocation enough.

She said the county has asked for new bursary fund applications after it learnt of plans to allocate the funds to undeserving people.

She defended the bursary fund cut as necessary, saying water and rural roads projects have also been affected. Waiguru said drugs and salaries have been prioritised in the budget allocation.

The governor has been at loggerheads with MCAs after she cut bursary funds to Sh1 million per ward, a move the Assembly termed illegal and unacceptable.