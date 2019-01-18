Kenyans triumph once again against terrorists

Ndung’u Mburu

There is no other country I’d rather live in than Kenya. Seriously. Huku sihami na sihami! This is the most amazing country in the world.

Well, save for our politicians, Kenya is the best place to live in with the most kind-hearted, selfless, compassionate, altruistic, noble, benevolent, humanitarian people anywhere.

Being in Kenya is like marrying an African woman: smart, beautiful, kind, tough and “never forgets those who hurt her children.” That’s a complete package. If you think that’s a joke, just look at the shape of the Kenyan map. Get it?

My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to all those who lost loved ones, friends and colleagues in the cowardly act of terror on Tuesday at Riverside Drive, Nairobi.

But if the masterminds of the terror attack thought they’d beat us to submission and fear, well, I have I got news for you, you can’t beat us!

Kenyans showed resilience and love for each other in a way only Kenyans can. My pride as a Kenyan was, once again, cemented after terrorists attacked DusitD2 Hotel and killed 21 innocent people going about their daily activities.

Police officers rushed to the scene to save victims, putting their own lives at risk just to make sure as many people got as far away from these mad men as possible.

Private citizens, notably Inayat Kassam, who was heard telling one of the survivors “You ain’t dying today” also put themselves in the line of fire to get people out.

And just when you thought nothing else could be done, blood donations came fast and furious. By 10pm, Wednesday, Avenue and MP Shah Hospitals were turning back volunteers who had gone to donate blood to help the victims of the heinous act. They had received enough blood.

African mother

Remember the African woman I had talked about above? This one elderly woman decided her children must have been very hungry after spending the whole night fighting for the lives of their siblings and she proudly brought them breakfast.

It reminds me of my mother who, even though I’m married with children, still asks me “Muriu, niurite?” (Son, have you eaten?) whenever we talk on the phone or when we meet. This is what being a Kenyan is all about: caring for your brother and sister.

We have done it before: when Al Shabaab attacked Westgate Mall in 2013, the Kenya Red Cross reported an influx of blood donation; when our brothers and sisters were dying of starvation in Turkana in 2011, Kenyans raised hundreds of millions of shillings and donated food stuffs just to make sure that they received the help they needed and when Japan was hit by an earthquake, Kenya donated one million dollars to assist in humanitarian services.

That’s the Kenya I love. That’s the Kenya our forefathers envisioned. United. One. Unshakable. Unbreakable. Nothing, and I mean nothing, not our politicians, not foreign media houses, not terrorists will ever tear us apart. Never!

Wherever you are reading this as a Kenyan, home or abroad, busy or not so busy, just take a moment, stop what you are doing, put the newspaper down (don’t worry, I’ll wait) and give yourself a high five, a round of applause and a pat on the back. You are amazing. Never forget that. —The writer is a presenter at Kameme TV —[email protected]