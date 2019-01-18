Media went beyond call of duty during attack

Dominic Kabiru

In the wake of the cowardly act by attackers at a complex on Nairobi’s 14 Riverside Drive that also houses the DusitD2 Hotel, Kenyan journalists exhibited their real mettle as first responders in times of emergency and crisis.

Indeed, the journalists went out of their ordinary call of duty to cover the unfolding tragic events and acted heroically to save and marshal the affected persons to safety and secure areas out of the active combat zone.

While some journalists adorned bullet proof vests and helmets clearly marked Press as part of their media outlets’ standard operating procedure in the event of live coverage of a terrorist attack, majority of them shelved all caution to do good and decided to help the injured and those who needed immediate action of transfer and referral to medical facilities to be attended to.

Journalists deserve commendation for providing cover to terrified victims of the attack and subsequently handing them over to medical personnel.

Their tools of trade such as video and still cameras, notebooks and pens hang along with them as they scaled up and down stairs and in some instances running close to fire embers of burning vehicles.

To mention but a few, zoomed images showed local journalists in action such as Roncliff Odit and Tomi Oladipo of BBC Nairobi bureau office, Simon Maina of AFP local bureau office and Philip Ogolla of Nation media group, among others. Diligence and professionalism was also exhibited by the live coverage teams from Citizen TV, KTN, NTV and K24 TV.

Fake news

Journalists and communication practitioners were also active in their common social media platforms and took to the forefront in sharing cautionary messages on fake news.

This in essence was to forestall fake dissemination of information regarding the security and emergency operations at 14 Riverside Drive.

It was indeed most gratifying to observe the media joining State agencies such as National Police Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Ministry of Interior and Coordination on National Government, the Communications Authority of Kenya and indeed the State House in the clarion call of desisting from sharing clips or messages of the cowardly attack.

By and large, this call to action was heeded and the media deserve to be commended for their active role.

Facts and details

In their bid to inform the public about the goings-on of the attack while live from the active site of police operation and rescue missions, the journalists and their media houses exhibited an equally professional mix of facts and details as provided by the Inspector General of Police in his two-hourly public and media updates.

The regular updates through the media went along way to dissuade any form of speculations that would cause fear and despondency among the members of the public especially those whose family members and friends were holed up in the facility that was under attack.

This time round the media practitioners in Kenya lived up to the billing for response to emergency and crisis and also terrorism reporting. —The writer is the Head of Public Affairs and Communication at Kenya National Commission on Human Rights