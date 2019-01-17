 NEW HR POLICIES

The Institute of Human Resource Management has warned all human resource managers across the country who have not been certified by the body that by the end of this year they should have complied with the bodies’ requirements ahead of a new audit that will be carried out by the institute in early 2020.

IHRM which is the professional body of Human Resource Managers says this is in line with the directive by the President ahead of the realization of the big four agenda, with Human Resource Managers said to be at the centre of engineering the success of the same through better management of employees for maximum delivery at work. IHRM, Executive Director, Dorcas Wainaina says this has to happen with speed to enhance efficiency in service delivery.