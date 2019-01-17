RUTO VISITS DUSIT VICTIMS

Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday evening visited survivors of the Dusit Hotel terror attack, who are nursing injuries in various hospitals in Nairobi.

Ruto lauded medical facilities that offered timely treatment to the victims and hailed the country’s security apparatus for containing the Tuesday Dusit hotel terror attack, adding that the country is ready to resume business as usual. The Deputy President called on Kenyans to be vigilant and work closely with security agencies and report any suspicious characters.