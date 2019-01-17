English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

RUTO VISITS DUSIT VICTIMS

K24 Tv January 17, 2019
Deputy President William Ruto chats with Paul Simiyu, a survivor of the Riverside Drive attack recovering at a city hospital, yesterday. Photo/DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday evening visited survivors of the Dusit Hotel terror attack, who are nursing injuries in various hospitals in Nairobi.

Ruto lauded medical facilities that offered timely treatment to the victims and hailed the country’s security apparatus for containing the Tuesday Dusit hotel terror attack, adding that the country is ready to resume business as usual. The Deputy President called on Kenyans to be vigilant and work closely with security agencies and report any suspicious characters.

