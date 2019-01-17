More bodies recovered at Dusit complex terror attack

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Six more bodies have been recovered at Dusit complex following Tuesday terror attack. Further, one police officer has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment Inspector General National Police Service, Joseph Boinnet has confirmed this evening.

So far 28 persons have been admitted to various hospitals in Nairobi. Of those admitted 16 are Kenyan, 1 Briton,1 American and 3 persons of African descent who are yet to be identified.

Subsequently, investigations by the DCI have yielded the arrest of two key suspects believed to have facilitated the attack and are in custody assisting police with investigations. “We wish to thank all Kenyans for the patience and cooperation during the course of our operations.

I also wish to commend our gallant officers and other members of the multi_agency security teams as well as emergency response teams and our hospitals who supported us during the operations for the work well done”.

He added that “However we wish to reiterate our appeal to all Kenyans to continue cooperating with the police and all security agents in their joint effort to counter terrorism as well as all form of crime”.