Foreign missions urged not to issue travel advisories over attack

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has urged foreign missions not to issue travel advisories to their citizens after Tuesday’s Riverside terror attack.

The membership-based trade support institution has also proposed for a formation of a safety net fund or emergency kitty to cover for losses incurred by businesses in the event of such incidences.

At the same time, Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) condemned the attack which it said has caused unnecessary anxiety among organisations operating in the area.

“The Kenyan private sector, from giant firms to the corner kiosk, is the engine of Kenya’s economy, and the foundation of our hopes and dreams for the future,” it said a statement.

“Kepsa objects to any acts of intimidation by external forces, in the hope that other Kenyans will be frightened to stand by their own,” it added.

Speaking in Nairobi yesterday, KNCCI National chairman Kiprono Kittony told foreign missions in the country that the terror attack at the dusitD2 complex on 14 Riverside Drive, in which 14 lives were lost, was an isolated case which had been brought under control.

He said by issuing travel advisories, the country could lose immensely on its key sectors.“To our development partners and friends, this is the time to stand with us.

We should therefore not issue travel advisories as this could hurt our key sectors like tourism and ultimately the economy,” Kittony said while addressing journalists in Nairobi.

A travel advisory sometimes referred to as travel warning or travel alert is an official cautionary statement issued by a government agency or embassy to provide information about the safety of travelling to or visiting one or more specific foreign countries or destinations.

Its purpose is to enable citizens to make an informed decision about a particular travel destination. It is meant to help them prepare for what may be encountered on the trip.

Financial markets

Following such advisories, travel, tourism and financial markets have suffered major setbacks and it often takes weeks, months and perhaps months for the markets to recover.

However, as awareness on global terrorism continues to rise, markets have become more resilient against such threats, whose impacts economists have struggled over the years to quantify. The tourism sector contributes about 10 per cent to gross domestic product and nine per cent of total formal wage employment.