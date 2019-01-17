Gakuru death inquest kicks off

Seth Mwaniki @MwanikiM

The inquest into the death of Nyeri third governor Wahome Gakuru (pictured) started in a Nyeri court yesterday.

Witnesses gave accounts of what happened on November 7, 2017, when the county boss was involved in an accident on Thika- Nairobi highway near Makenji.

Personal Assistant and a close friend of the governor Josphat Maina told Senior Resident Magistrate Chesang Maisi he was the first one to arrive at the scene.

Maina said he was in the front seat of the chase car that was behind Gakuru’s car when he saw it hit the guard rail adding that they immediately proceeded to assist the occupants of the Mercedes Benz, including the governor, who was still on his seat.

He said that after a struggle that lasted 40 minutes, they managed to remove the governor out of the vehicle and put him in a vehicle belonging to Wachira Keen to take him to hospital.

Peter Mwaniki, an AP Constable attached to the governor’s office also testified. He was the driver of the chase car. He was questioned by Peter Mairanyi.

In a letter dated December 13, the DCI indicated that the Director of Public Prosecutions directed the matter be disposed of as a public inquest.