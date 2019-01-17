Review law on election petition deadlines, urges Appeals court

The Court of Appeal has recommended the restructuring of election laws that impose the six-month deadline for resolution of appeals by aggrieved parties.

The proposed amendment is meant to accommodate exceptional cases where delays in concluding election petitions are justifiable.

There was apparent tension between the constitutional value of timely disposal of electoral disputes on the one hand and the equally important constitutional value of fair hearing, Appellate Judges Roselyne Nambuye, Hannah Okwengu and Gatembu Kairu conceded last month.

They acknowledged that the appeal lodged by Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua (pictured) challenging dismissal of her petition against the election of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru “is a testimony that our election laws need reform.”

The politician, who served as the Justice minister during retired President Mwai Kibaki’s administration, has lodged an appeal to the Supreme Court contesting the December 20 decision by the three-judge bench dismissing her case for exceeding the six-month deadline that lapsed on March 4, last year.