CoG polls were free and fair, Oparanya tells Mvurya

Council of Governors (CoG) chairman Wycliffe Oparanya yesterday affirmed that due process was followed in electing new officials into office.

Oparanya dismissed claims by his Kwale counterpart Salim Mvurya that the council ignored a prior deal made in 2017 to have him succeed Josphat Nanok.

But the newly elected chairman explained that procedure and the law demand that those interested in any position in the council should apply and submit nomination forms containing a proposer and a seconder.

Similarly, Oparanya said the CoG elections were supposed to be held on December 14 but had to be postponed to January owing to the fact that President Uhuru Kenyatta was visiting the Nyanza region during that time.

Oparanya also explained that quite a number of governors from that bloc were involved in planning the President’s visit hence could not take part in the elections at that time.

“When you want to vie for a position at CoG, you have to apply. You have to submit a nomination form indicating your interest and include a proposer and a seconder. I went through that process,” said Oparanya CoG offices in Nairobi yesterday.

“Those who applied were notified of the January 14 date, even if Mvurya was interested, I did not see his name or form. And even if he was promised the chairman’s seat, it was to happen after six months and now over one year has passed,” he added.

On remarks that no female Governor was elected in CoG’s top positions, he said that all slots were to be filled competitively by those interested.

“When people are elected, it means they have the capacity to do the job and the three female Governors were elected not in their capacity as women but as Governors otherwise they would have gone for the Women Representative positions during elections. Any other seats are competed for equally,” Oparanya stated.

On his part, Murang’a Governor, Mwangi wa Iria, who joined Oparanya in the press briefing supported Oparanya’s sentiments said rules on elections are clear and there is no way the Council would have gone against them.

“We have no problem with Mvurya but rules of elections had to be followed. He was not even present “However, he is our brother and friend and we will continue to work with him,” Wa Iria said.

Already, Mvurya has opposed the election of Oparanya as the Council’s chairman saying no election was supposed to be held since a position to take over from Nanok had been agreed upon.

Mvurya said he was to take over from Nanok six months after elections and be deputized by Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru. Oparanya is now the fourth CoG Chairman.