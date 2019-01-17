Kitany cruel, step daughter informs court

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s firstborn daughter, Brenda Mwendwa Mithika, now claims her relationship with Marianne Kitany is different from the rosy picture she has painted in her application.

According to Mwendwa, the relationship between Kitany and Linturi’s children is hostile and that she treats them in a “very cruel and hostile manner, even though she is merely a guest at their Runda home”.

“I am constrained to restrict myself to my room whenever I am at the Runda home just to avoid altercations with the applicant. We seldom talk to each other, with our communication restricted to absolute necessity,” she stated in court documents.

The 20-year-old senator’s daughter, claims that Kitany was introduced to her and her siblings on or around December 2017 at their Runda home.

“My mother was not staying with us at the Runda home. My father informed my siblings and I that the applicant was a friend who was in distress,” she claimed in court documents.

Mwendwa further said she was informed by her father that he had also allowed her to establish a temporary office at Atticon Limited, a company that her father had been running for some years.

“The applicant and her three children moved into our Runda home a few days later. The resultant congestion at our Runda home unnerved me. Nonetheless, I took comfort in my father’s assurance that the applicant was only staying temporarily and would move out immediately her condition improves,” she said.

Linturi’s daughter further claimed that Kitany had put the façade of a nice, friendly and supportive guest and would in the initial days, take her and her siblings out for dinner and shopping and also accompany her to the salon and give good advice while they spent some quality girl time.

“My siblings, however, were more discerning. My brother for instance instantly saw through her mask of friendliness and moved out of the Runda home to live with his mother. The applicant’s temporary stay at the Runda house turned indefinite,” she further stated.

According to Linturi’s daughter, things started going out of control in January 2018 or thereabouts, after Kitany found out that her daughter had got a navel piercing with her help.

Mwendwa further claims that Kitany falsely accused her of being in possession of Marijuana, an allegation that landed her in the police cells.

She accuses Kitany of orchestrating her being put into a rehabilitation centre on the pretext that she was addicted to marijuana. She wants Kitany’s case dismissed and the court to lift protection orders against her father issued on October 25.