Court awards trio Sh8m in damages over Uganda blasts

Three Kenyan citizens who were arrested and charged with Uganda bombings in 2010 have been awarded Sh8 million by a Nairobi court.

Justice David Majanja ruled that rights of Mohamed Abdow, Mohamed Suleiman and Yahya Suleiman were violated when they were arrested and handed over to the Ugandan authorities.

“The arrest and removal from Kenya of the three to Uganda to face trial without extradition proceedings or following lawful process was in violation of their rights,” ruled the judge.

The three had sued the government over their arrest in 2010 and extradition to Uganda to face trial. The three were last year acquitted of having a hand in attacks on Kyandodo Rugby Club and the Ethiopian Village Restaurant.

The judge awarded the trio Sh7 million as compensation and a further Sh500,000 to Suleiman and Yahya.

“The respondents did not demonstrate that the extradition process was commenced,” ruled Majanja.