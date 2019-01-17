MPs want KDF to stay put in Somalia, back Uhuru’s stand

by Anthony Mwangi

Members of Parliament have backed the government’s resolve not to withdraw Kenya Defence Forces from Somalia.

National Assembly National Security Committee lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta’s his efforts and supported his stand on KDF mission in the war-torn country.

“We want the KDF to remain in Somalia and fight the terrorist from the source. They are dangerous and the best to deal with them is to destroy their bases and hideouts,’’ said Wajir West MP Ahmed Kolosh.

Addressing a press conference at Parliament Buildings, yesterday, Committee chairman Paul Koinange urged Kenyans to desist from posting or spreading alarming messages and images on Dusit hotel attack on social media.

“Anyone with information that can help apprehend those involved and their accomplices should forward it to the security officers,” he said.

The MPs hailed security officers for their swift response in the that helped save many lives at the 14 Riverside Drive.

They also thanked Kenyans for their assistance and cooperation during the rescue operation.

The legislators vowed their support for the government in the fight against crime by fast-tracking requisite resource allocation and formulating necessary legal frameworks to enhance security provision.

Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and Kimilili’s Didmus Baraza hailed the well-coordinated operation after the Tuesday attack, saying the coordination helped minimise casualties. Wamunyinyi, however, called on those mandated in collecting intelligence to tie the loose ends to avert such attacks in future.