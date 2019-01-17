Scores heed call to donate blood

Milliam Murigi and Reuben Mwambingu @PeopleDailyKe

Thousands of Kenyans, including leaders, continued to display patriotism, flocking various hospitals across the country to donate blood in aid of victims of the 14 Riverside Drive terror attack.

The Kenya Red Cross Society and various hospitals in Nairobi had made a fresh appeal for blood donation following the attack that claimed 14 lives.

In Nairobi, Orange Democratic Movement politicians led by secretary general Edwin Sifuna camped at the Kenyatta National Hospital where they donated blood.

Sifuna urged Kenyans to visit KNH, MP Shah and Avenue hospitals—where most of the casualties are receiving treatment— to donate blood.

“I am happy to see how Kenyans have come out to stand with attack victims. We have spoken to the blood donation unit head and they said they received a lot of support,” he said.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi also donated blood at KNH. He urged the public to be on the lookout and report suspicious people and activities to authorities.

“These criminals live among us and they find a way of moving around. It is upon Kenyans to report such,” he said.

Unity call

In Mombasa, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff joined residents to donate blood at Koblenz Hall. He appealed to Kenyans to unite against such acts of terror irrespective of religion or tribe.

“Today, we are donating blood which can be used by anybody across all religions, races and tribes. There is, therefore, no doubt that we are united as Kenyans,” he said.

Hundreds of Mombasa residents turned up to donate blood. Red Cross County coordinator Mohammed Rajab thanked the volunteers who thronged the two donation centres—at Koblenz and at Huduma Centre.

Following the attack on Tuesday evening, taxi-hailing firm Uber offered free rides to Kenyans willing to donate blood for the victims.