Clergy condemn killings

Sandra Wekesa and Sophie Njoka @andayisandra

Muslim leaders have condemned Tuesday’s terror attack in Nairobi’s 14 Riverside Drive Complex, saying the Islamic religion should not be associated with acts of terrorism.

Speaking at Jamia Mosque yesterday, Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) deputy chairman Al-Hajj Hassan said their faith advocates for peace and harmony.

“The acts of terrorism have nothing to do with our religion because we have also lost lives of people who conform to our religion,” he said.

He urged Kenyans to unite and rebuke all forms of religious squabbles likely to arise from the recent attack.

“Kenyans need to stand together and be one, helping each other overcome the trauma is what we should all be aiming at,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya urged security agencies and the government officials to be diligent in giving accurate information to citizens.

In Mombasa, civil society groups and Muslim leaders have lauded security agencies for their swift action in saving lives and neutralising the terrorists.

Kenya National Muslim Advisory Council (Kemna) chairman Sheikh Juma Ngao said it was commendable that security agencies had succeeded in neutralising the attack.

Haki Africa Executive Director Hussein Khalid termed the attack as cowardly and urged Kenyans to be vigilant to avert possible future attacks.