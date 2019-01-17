CS: Forensic probe on at terror scene

A team of forensic scientists from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have begun sifting through the DusitD2 Hotel complex for clues on the terrorist attack that left 14 people dead.

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i said the exercise is part of phase two of the operation that is done once the threat has been neutralised.

“I came here to thank men and women in uniform for the great work. The operation was executed well. Phase one is over and we now enter phase two and DusitD2 remains a crime scene. The public will not be allowed in until detectives have done their part,” he said.

“We thank the security forces who have worked tirelessly in an effort to evacuate the hostages while risking their lives.”

The forensic sleuths will examine the undetonated explosives and even the burnt traces from the devices that exploded to help build up a picture of the attack.

Officers said the exercise is expected to take weeks to be completed and will involve bomb experts who will comb the area for possible Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) left at the scene.

“It is important to sanitise the area to ensure that it is safe. You never know what those idiots left behind,” said the police officer who asked for anonymity because he is not authorised to address the media.

Detectives will also examine the weapons used by the terrorists in a bid to establish their place of origin.

Earlier yesterday, a Recce Squad officer who was shot on both legs was reported to be in stable condition.

Yesterday, it emerged that the assailants had conducted a comprehensive reconnaissance just days before executing the heinous plot.