Thanks for saving my daughter’s life: Atwoli

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) secretary general Francis Atwoli yesterday commended security officers for saving his daughter Mary Ashioya’s life, who was among those trapped in the DusitD2 complex.

“The government deployed security personnel in the earliest time possible which was commendable. I want to particularly thank Recce Squad for their swift response,” he said.

Atwoli also mourned the loss of a Cotu employee in the attack and urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to remain steadfast in fighting terrorism in the country.

“The government is there to protect all its citizens and foreigners and I want to believe that sooner rather than later, the likes of Al Shabab and Al Qaeda will be crushed,” he said.