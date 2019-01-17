NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Thanks for saving my daughter’s life: Atwoli

Charles Thuku January 17, 2019
2,417 Less than a minute
Cotu Secretary general Francis Atwoli. Photo/Gerald Githana

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) secretary general Francis Atwoli yesterday commended security officers for saving his daughter Mary Ashioya’s life, who was among those trapped in the DusitD2 complex.

“The government deployed security personnel in the earliest time possible which was commendable. I want to particularly thank Recce Squad for their swift response,” he said.

Atwoli also mourned the loss of a Cotu employee in the attack and urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to remain steadfast in fighting terrorism in the country.

“The government is there to protect all its citizens and foreigners and I want to believe that sooner rather than later, the likes of Al Shabab and Al Qaeda will be crushed,” he said.

Show More

Related Articles

January 17, 2019
2,457

Ssekisambu scores hat-trick, Oliech on target

January 17, 2019
2,453

Last day for popular football fanatic ‘Cobra’ as recounted by our reporter

January 17, 2019
2,444

How Big Data can help boost tourism numbers

January 17, 2019
2,491

Four arrested over Sh3m maize scam