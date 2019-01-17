Heart-wrenching tales from centre of the action

“I love you, my sister… “I love you too”… “Hopefully we will get to see each other very soon…” then the line went dead they were the last words Ida Odhiambo would hear from her sister.

For Evelyn Aketch was shot dead amid their phone conversation when the al Shabaab assailants stormed the upscale DusitD2 hotel complex.

And yesterday, overwhelmed with sorrow, tears ran freely as Ida recounted the last conversation she had with Evelyn, assuring it is a conversation that will remain etched in her memory for forever.

“I never expected this to happen. My sister was the most loving person I had ever known. We have been together for the last 35 years, I’m older than her by four years,” she recalled amid tears.

Ida’s heart-wrenching ordeal epitomises the deep pain, feeling of hopelessness and incomprehension families and friends of the victims are going through following the Tuesday afternoon attack at 14 Riverside.

Twenty-six-year-old Esylovians Meli’s dreams of getting married and settling down with the man of her dreams got shattered after her finance, an Australian citizen who was on his first Kenya visit was killed.

Meli, a Bachelor of Arts student at the Kenyatta University said her fiancé jetted in last Sunday and the two planned to meet Tuesday and later go out.

“We met online and I just loved him. I can’t now imagine he is no more, having dated for the last one year,” she said.

Meli appeared to be blaming herself after she changed their date venue from Hemmingway’s in Karen suggesting instead that they meet at DusitD2 which is closer to town. Little did she know the move sealed his fate and prospects for a future together.

Mzee Yasin Jammah was going about his ordinary chores when his afternoon was shattered by a phone call from his son Mohammud who had—apparently—been caught up in the hotel terror attack.

Although it lasted only for a few seconds, for Mzee Jammah it was one of the longest calls he had received because of the shock and uncertainty it caused. “He said baba! baba! iko shida hapa!” he recalls.

No words

“I don’t have words to explain my feelings at that particular moment. In fact, I couldn’t even move my legs,” he adds.

But in a huge sense of relief, his son called seven minutes later informing him that he had been rescued by elite forces who had arrived at the scene a few minutes after the first shots rent the air.

Unfortunately, his two friends Abdalla Mohammed Dahir and Feisal were not so lucky—the assassin’s bullets fatally wounded them. Commonly known as Zola by friends, Feisal wedded only recently had big plans for the future.

Speaking to the press at Chiromo Mortuary where he had come to collect the bodies of the two young men, Mzee Jammah rallied Kenyans to prove the enemy wrong by remaining united and strong in the face of adversity.

And an American businessman who had survived 9/11 has been named as one of 14 terror victims. According to The Sun newspaper of UK, Jason Spindler was at the hotel when the terrorists struck.

The US businessman was the CEO of I-DEV International, a management and investment firm based Nairobi. His brother, Jonathan, confirmed his death on Tuesday, saying: “It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that my brother, Jason, passed away this morning during a terror attack in Nairobi,” Dailymail.com reported.

“Jason was a survivor of 9/11 and a fighter. I am sure he gave them hell.”

A British citizen with dual UK-South African nationality was also among those killed, while a second Brit was injured.

Jason’s friend Chris Shroeder yesterday said on Facebook: “Jason Spindler was one of those rare men who was loved by pretty much anyone he touched in Kenya and around the world.

“He chose a life of hope and inclusion. I am grateful to have known and learned from him.”

Elsewhere, anxious family and friends gathered outside major hospitals hoping to learn the fate of their kin who had not returned home while others fearing the worst, visited nearby mortuaries.

Inside and outside, a tent set up by the Kenya Red Cross and the County Government of Nairobi University’s Chiromo Campus, families looking for loved ones waited anxiously.

And survivors narrated about their brush with death as Ronald Ng’eno recounted: “Once we heard several gunshots my colleagues and I ran outside the office only to realize that one of the terrorists had seen us,” he said adding; “I was in the office when around 3pm there was a loud explosion. We first thought it was somewhere else but once they started firing the gunshots we knew we were in trouble.”

Fled from office

Something about the bursts of gunfire seemed off to Ronald but the shots didn’t seem random. He said they then quickly ran outside the office, which is opposite Dusit and headed towards the first floor.

“Shockingly one of the terrorists saw us and I knew it was the end of me,” Ronald recalled.

They all got holed up in the first floor of the building hiding in the washrooms from where Ronald quickly sent a tweet saying; “ If I die I love the Lord and I believe I will go to heaven please tell my family I love them I love you Caleb, Mark and Carol.” He was trapped with 10 other colleagues as they hoped they would be rescued.

“I first called 999 but the line did not go through and that’s how I ended up tweeting. By the grace of God, they did not come up and then we were later on rescued at around 6pm.”

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i accompanied by his Foreign Affairs counterpart, Monica Juma said Phase Two of the operation was now in the hands of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

A host of other top government officials including Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Samson Mwathethe were present.

The Avenue Hospital, Parklands has set up a counselling desk to offer psychological support services.

According to Dr. Boyani Mogeni, Medical Quality Manager at the hospital, the services will be offered to any members of the public affected by the attack, free of charge and will be open from 8am to 5pm daily as needed.

Stories by: Seth Onyango, Alvin Mwangi, Chebet Korir, George Kebaso, Noah Cheploen, Wambui Virginia