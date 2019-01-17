Kenyans applaud DusitD2 rescuer.

The photo of a bespectacled man in a beige shirt, pistol in hand (below), guiding a terrified woman out of the scene of a terror attack at 14 Riverside Drive captured the country’s attention yesterday.

For his display of courage, Inayat Kassam earned the praise of Kenyans. This is not the first time Kassam has responded to a terror attack. In the 2013 Westgate attack, he was one of the civilians who volunteered to help people get to safety.

On social media, Kenyans commended Kassam’s courage. “For the second time Inayat Kassam has once more hit the Kenyan headlines,” Mitchelle Otieno wrote on Facebook.

A Twitter hashtag #Inayat Kassam was running throughout the day. @MrsRCWG wrote: “This is an epitome of what a real-life hero is; selfless and courageous.”

Mickreen Adyhambo (@ Adhyambo) said: “I might not know you but I celebrate you. This is the true definition of selflessness.”

Information on a website he runs shows that Kassam is the managing director Scorpio Africa Limited and an experienced combative and shooting instructor as well as a EDA Krav Maga Instructor. Krav Maga is a form of self-defence and physical training based on the use of reflexive responses to threatening situations.