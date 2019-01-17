I spent 18 hours at terror scene, says Kinoti

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti spent 18 hours at the scene of Tuesday terror attack where he was jointly in charge of the operation with Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua.

Kinoti, who arrived shortly after the attack at DusitD2 Complex on Riverside Drive by suspected al-Shabaab agents, said he had taken neither a meal or a bath for the entire period.

“I have not had any meal since yesterday when I arrived here at 3.57pm. Neither have I changed my clothes. But I am happy to leave because everything is now okay,” Kinoti told People Daily at 10 pm after Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i announced that the operation had been successful.

Like other junior officers were involved in the operation, Kinoti, who was clad in a bulletproof vest, survived on bottles of water offered by Kenya Red Cross.

The DCI boss and other officers from various agencies are credited with the swift operation which ended the siege and rescued more than 700 people. The government says 14 people were killed in the attack while tens were injured.

Elite squad

Throughout the operation, which saw all the six terrorists killed, Kinoti was seen shuttling in and out of the hotel complex mobilising forces to engage the assailants.

Before the arrival of the elite squad, it was the DCI boss who coordinated the movement of the police who were first to respond. These included the General Service Unit (GSU) officers who were manning the nearby Australian Embassy and Flying Squad officers who were on patrol.

According to officers who spoke to People Daily, Kinoti’s efforts were instrumental in destabilising the terrorist before the elite force arrived.

“If his team had not moved in and started engaging the attackers, they would have had ample time to kill more people,” said a source.

He added: “For a senior officer like Kinoti to take charge of the situation knowing the risks involved is something that must be commended…he clearly understood what was at stake for him to swing into action the way he did.”

Yesterday, the DCI confirmed that two suspects of the attack had been arrested.

According to Kinoti, one suspect was arrested in Ruaka Estate where one of the attackers had lived for four months prior to the attack while the second was arrested in Eastleigh Estate by the DCI detectives.

Kinoti’s response to the attack did not come as a surprise. In a recent media interview, he said he had survived 28 gunshot wounds as he engaged robbers along Jogoo Road, Nairobi.

He said the bullets ripped his stomach open. “My intestines were on the tarmac. Those who picked me up declared me dead,” he had recounted the ordeal.