Security agencies get rare praise for terror operation

Anthony Mwangi and Sophie Njoka @PeopleDailyKe

Security agencies have received rare accolades for swift and well-coordinated response to the DusitD2 Complex terror attack on Tuesday.

Political leaders, civil society groups and Kenyans, in general, hailed the security forces for the manner in which they took control of the situation, a departure from the past when they were criticised for slow and poorly-coordinated operations during attacks.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga thanked the security agencies for a “swift and quick” response, which helped to destabilise the gunmen and minimise casualties.

The speedy action by the security forces, many said, helped in destabilising the gunmen, thus saving many lives.

According to government officials, 14 people died in the Tuesday attack. In the 2013 Westgate siege, which took several days and claimed 70 lives, the security agencies were criticised for slow response and a disorganised operation.

Members of Parliament also hailed security officers for the operation. They also thanked civilians who volunteered in the rescue and evacuation mission.

Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi hailed the operation, saying that unlike past terror incidents, the security officers managed to minimise the casualties.

Wamunyinyi, however, called on those tasked with gathering intelligence to improve their operations, saying the attack would have been avoided had sufficient intelligence been provided.

In Mombasa, civil society groups and Muslim leaders lauded security agencies for saving lives and neutralising the terrorists

Kenya National Muslim Advisory Council (Kenma) chairman Sheikh Juma Ngao said the security agencies had succeeded in minimising fatalities because of their bravery and proper coordination.

Ngao said Kenya had made huge strides in fighting terror and responding to attacks due to the excellent coordination.

“The swift action by our security forces led to many lives being saved during the attack. The coordination of the officers also helped in bringing the attack to a speedy end,” said Ngao.

Vigilance

Bishop Joseph Maisha of Ushindi Baptist Church, Mombasa said although security apparatus had done a commendable job in preventing more deaths and rescuing people who had been trapped inside the hotel complex, there was a need for the country to be vigilant at all times.

“Let our forces work around the clock by not only controlling the situation once it happens but preventing such attacks from happening in future,” he said.

Reports said that a multi-agency team of experts led by the elite Recce Squad stormed the scene of the attack minutes after the raid where they started the evacuation process and battled the gunmen.

The forces, according to police reports, managed to rescue more than 700 people who were trapped in the building.

Sources say the success of the operation was largely made possible by the well-coordinated security forces under the command of GSU Commandant Douglas Kanja, Director of Criminal Investigations Kinoti and Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua.