Tourists safe, Coast police boss assures

People Daily January 17, 2019
Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala welcomes tourists at Moi International Airport in Mombasa. Photo/FILE

Harrison Kivisu @kmbungu

Security has been heightened along the coastal strip in the wake of the DusitD2 Hotel terror attack in Nairobi.

Coast regional police boss Marcus Ochola said all security agencies are on high alert with patrols being intensified in hotels and other public utility areas. Achola assured investors and guests visiting the tourism destination of safety. 

“We have taken several measures, we have intensified patrols at all tourism establishments, social zones, in the ferries and all shopping malls. We have added more security personnel and they are on high alert,” he said.

“The coast region has been experiencing calm and we want to assure that this will be sustained. We want to assure all our visitors to the coast that their safety is paramount. There is no cause for alarm,” said Ochola.

At the same time, tourism stakeholders have condemned the Riverside attack and termed it as a threat to the growing tourism sector.

Security surveillance

Travellers Beach hotel Sales and Marketing executive Wafula Waswa said the hotel has upgraded its security surveillance and assured guests that Coast still remains a safe holiday destination.

Bahari Beach Hotel operations Manager Godfrey Juma asked visitors to remain calm, saying so far there is no reported cancellation of bookings.

