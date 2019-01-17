Mbogo arrested over possession of firearm

Alvin Kariuki @PeopleDailyKe

Flamboyant politician Steve Mbogo was yesterday picked up by police for questioning over alleged possession of a firearm as police officers raised concern over the high number of civilians with such guns.

Mbogo, was later released on a police bond by the OCS Kilimani as detectives commenced investigations into his conduct during the operation to flush out suspected terrorists who had attacked DusitD2 hotel on Tuesday. He was accompanied by his lawyer Edwin Sifuna.

A picture of Mbogo, in the company of an unidentified young man, both of them holding M4 guns, which is a powerful assault rifle went viral on Tuesday evening.

According to the Firearms Licensing Act, civilians are not supposed to be in possession of such an assault rifle, which is only reserved for police and armed forces.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti is said to have ordered for the arrest of Mbogo after the picture went viral.

Yesterday, police sources intimated to the People Daily that detectives had sent a letter to the Firearms Licensing Board to confirm whether he had been licenced to hold the gun. The gun has also been sent to the ballistics for testing to determine whether it had been used in any criminal activity.

But last evening, Mbogo insisted that he was a licenced firearm holder and had only turned up to help in the rescue operation.

“I am a licensed firearms holder. I was running my errands near the DusitD2 Hotel here in Nairobi when I learnt that the facility was under a terror attack,” he said.