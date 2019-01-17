Uhuru: We’ll pursue attackers to bitter end

President Uhuru Kenyatta declared yesterday that Kenya’s security forces would seek every participant in the 14 Riverside Drive terror attack even as he confirmed that 14 lives had been lost in the raid.

“We will seek out every person involved in the funding, planning and execution of this heinous act,” he said. “We will pursue them wherever they will be until they are held to account.”

More than 700 civilians were evacuated. Uhuru, while declaring that security forces had secured the scene after killing all the terrorists involved, also commended the security forces for their swift response to the attack.

“I can confirm the security operation is over and all the terrorists have been eliminated. A total of 14 people have died. We are grieving as a country this morning,” he said.

“All the terrorists have been killed and the scene is clear of any aggression,’’ Uhuru said in his address to the nation.

He, however, did not specify the number of the attackers that had stormed the complex, which houses the upmarket DusitD2 Hotel, among other corporate. He thanked the security agencies for a “swift and quick” response which helped to destabilise the gunmen and minimise casualties.

The Head of State said Kenya will relentlessly pursue those involved in the attack in their hideouts whenever they may be.

While assuring Kenyans of their safety, the President promised to “continue every step to make our nation inhospitable to terrorist groups and their networks.”

“I take note of Kenyans who took to social media to spread hope and criticise false information. You have shown the world bravery, patriotism and love,” Uhuru said.

He commended emergency crews in the hospitals and on site who worked around the clock to ensure those injured were attended to.

“I wish to commend them I also take note of the Kenyans who took to social media to encourage one another. We will continue to hunt down terrorist groups,” the President added.

High alert

He said the country security forces were on highest alert and shall remain so and warned individuals intending to cause mayhem or terror by staging attacks such as the Riverside drive one, that they were being watched and will be dealt with accordingly.

“We are grieving as a country and my heart and that of every Kenyan goes out to the innocent men and women violated by the senseless violence,” Uhuru said.

“We wish the injured quick recovery and as a nation, we will continue praying for them. We are a country governed by laws, rules and regulations; a country that embraces a peaceful co-existence. I must also state that we are a nation that never forgets those who hurt our children,” he added.