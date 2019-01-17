Wacera to make full marathon debut in April

David Macharia @PeopleSports11

World Half Marathon medallist Mary Wacera is psyched up ahead of Saturday’s Houston Half marathon.

She plans to use the race as a yardstick to her full marathon debut in April where she intends to run at the Boston Marathon.

Wacera is not new in the streets of Houston since she has competed there before. She won in 2016 in 66:29. Her time stands as a United States soil record.

“I am excited but nervous but Boston is not new to me. I have run several BAA 10Ks,” Wacera said about her impending marathon debut.

She started road racing six years ago. She won her first half-marathon at the semi-Marathon Saint Denis in 70:54 minutes.

She ran three half marathons in 2013, finishing third at Nice and Mardi Gras Half marathons and fifth at Luanda Half marathon in Angola.

But it is her win at the 2014 World’s Best 10K that raised her confidence a notch higher because she beat top names at the time including the defending champion, Joyce Chepkurui.

Having run about 18 half marathons so far finishing in podium positions in most of them, Wacera feels she is ripe for the longer distance.

The mother of one has had a share of success on the track, having won her 5000 metres speciality at National Police Service championships and the national athletics championships in 2013.