Sports funds board convene its first ever meeting

A lot will be at stake when the Sports, Art and Social Development Fund is formerly known as the National Sports Fund meet for the first time today.

The seven-member oversight board that was gazetted by the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich last month has a lot on their plate and will be hoping to solve the financial challenges being experienced by the local federations.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa told People Sports that the federation requires Sh 243 million to prepare Harambee Stars and Emerging Stars for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations competition in Egypt in June and the 2020 Olympic qualifiers respectively.

Harambee Stars players are also expecting Sh 50 million from the government, that was promised to them by Deputy President William Ruto for qualifying for the continental showcase for the first time in 14 years.

Harambee Stars French coach Sebastien Mignet has also not been paid salary for two months and Utalii Hotel is also demanding Sh9 million for hosting Harambee Starlets for more than a month.

Other federations have also been grappling with lack of proper funding and blaming the Treasury and Ministry of Sports for delayed release of monies.

The Sh500 million fund that was promised by Ruto last year has now become one in a list of many unfulfilled pledges made to sports enthusiasts by the government.

It has forced national teams to endure excruciating conditions while preparing for national assignments.

The national volleyball team, which has brought the country immense pride over the years and who are revered across borders as the queens of Africa, have had messy preparations in the run-up to the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship.

In the one month that they have been in residential camp at Kasarani, the Malkia Strikers’ training schedule has involved friendlies with men and women’s teams from the local league.

When the National Sports Fund was signed into law five years ago, it was tabled forward as a solid solution to the deep financial problems that athletes, clubs and federations endure from time to time.

The sports fund was established under the Sports Act 2013 and was meant to be a collective pool of financial resources from which all Kenyan athletes and federations could secure funding to adequately prepare and participate in various competitions or qualifiers.