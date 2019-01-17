Muthaiga player sees off stiff challenge to win Golf Tour title

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow kept his impressive form going at his home club, to claim his third title, and his fourth top prize money wins, of the 2018/19 Safari Tour golf series season.

Snow, who had played an impressive round of 7-under par in round 3, started the final round in decent form hitting par in the opening two holes before dropping shots at the Par-4 3rd and par-4 ninth. He, however, managed a lone birdie on the first nine at the Par-5 7 for a total of 36.

He then followed it up with an impressive back nine score of 34, with birdies at the Par-4 14th and Par-5 18th, to return a score of one under par 70 for the round, taking his total to an impressive 13-under par 271, 15 strokes ahead of the duo of Dismas Indiza and Riz Charania who were tied for second place.

With this score, Snow became the first player in the Safari Tour to return scores of under par in all the four rounds played.

Speaking after the win, Greg credited his work on his short game as the key to the success, “After Thika, I noticed that my short game was a bit off, so I put some bit of work on it and I am glad to see the results.

The hot conditions over the past five days made the greens a bit faster but I managed to keep up and I am pleased with my overall performance.”

“I’ll have a few days of rest before getting back to work ahead of the last leg in Karen,” he said.

Snow extended his overall lead on the Road to the 2019 Kenya Open ranking to 95.5 points; having picked up maximum points over the last four Safari Tour events. For his efforts, Snow took home Sh450,000 following the tripling of the Prize Money as a result of a boost in sponsorship from both Johnnie Walker and Barclays Bank of Kenya.

Mumias-based Dismas Indiza, returned an impressive score of 2-under par 69, the best of the fourth round, to see him finish the tournament with a total of 2-over par 286, tied for second with Riz Charania. Simon Ngige at 4-over par 288 and David Wakhu at 6-over par 290, rounded up the top five positions at Muthaiga.