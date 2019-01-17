The Formula One rave…

As you read this, there are exactly 58 days to lights out at the Australian Grand Prix, which effectively kicks off the 2019 Formula One season.

While we wait, there is nothing really to compare with the occasion, the pinnacle of motorsports. The Dakar Rally is underway, as is the Formula E series but, let’s be honest, I would rather take up knitting than follow either.

Formula E, despite the new 2019 cars, new teams and drivers, is as exciting as watching sheep eat grass. The narrow city streets, which act as racetracks, don’t allow for much dogfight action and the cars sound like my electric shaver. This would be ok if the drivers had personalities but unfortunately every press conference reads like a bedtime story.

Which is why I have compiled the most interesting talking points in anticipation of what promises to be the most exciting season Formula one season yet.

The tyres

According to the head of Pirelli Motorsport and F1, Mario Isola, the homologated tyre compounds for 2019 will be named as C1, C2, C3, C4, and C5.

Compound 1 will be the hardest with Compound 5 the softest. For each race, Pirelli will select three compounds, which will also be revised and simplified for the 2019 season to three colours: white, yellow and red.

White will represent the hardest the three, yellow the mediums and red the softest. For example for the Australian race, Pirelli has selected C2, C3, and C4, which will be referred to as the hard, medium and soft respectively.

While the classifications are the same, the compounds have been adjusted for 2019 based on feedback from the Abu Dhabi test. The hard and medium tyres from last year, now known as C1 and C2, were deemed too hard and have therefore been made softer.

The Soft, or C3 is the same as last year’s while the Hypersoft, which was well loved by the driver’s last year has had the compound adjusted for mechanical stability as it was very fragile, especially when cold which led to graining. However, grip and performance remain the same.

The Drivers

Following the silliest of the silly season in mid-2018, there are only two teams on the grid retaining the same drivers for 2019, Mercedes and Haas. The American outfit has retained the services of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

In the silver arrow garage, the spotlight will be focused on Valtteri Bottas who admitted to 2018 being his worst season in F1. He will be seeking to redeem himself and prove a worthy opponent to Lewis Hamilton, lest he loses the seat to Mercedes reserve driver, Esteban Ocon who would relish a chance to race the highly rated Max Verstappen with whom they’ve had an acrimonious relationship since the junior series’.

Hamilton is a favourite to win the driver’s title. If he does, he’ll be one shy of F1 legend Michael Schumacher who has seven.

The only expected challenge to Mercedes/ Hamilton domination is from the Ferrari pair, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc. The latter is expected to give the four-time champion a run for his money.

The most surprising move was Daniel Ricciardo, who ditched the familiarity of the Red Bull family for the bosom of their estranged engine supplier Renault. While Renault will relish stealing the talented Ricciardo from under RedBull’s nose, it reeks of a more nefarious agenda as Daniel Ricciardo will offer valuable insight to the French team on how RedBull set up their cars and manage to beat Renault with their own engines. Red Bull in the meantime will be hoping that the Honda engines they ditched Renault for will be good enough to at the very least keep Daniel behind Max Verstappen.

The cars

The most notable additions to the grid are Lando Norris who joins Carlos Sainz in the papaya coloured Mclaren cars, Robert Kubica who partners with rookie George Russell in the struggling Williams cars and of course, Russian Torpedo, Daniil Kvyat Torro Rosso, this time partnered with F2 third-place finisher Alexander Albon. For Sauber, the Iceman, Kimi Raikkonen will partner by Ferrari Driver Academy graduate Antonio Giovinazzi.

Finally the machines! 2019 rules are designed as a precursor to the more robust changes planned for 2021, which will, among other things introduce 18-inch low profile wheels. For 2019 the brief was simple, improve closer racing and more overtaking. To this end, the focus has been on aerodynamic changes. Starting at the front, the front wing will be simpler, allowing aerodynamicists to send more air to the underbody of the car where it is less sensitive to turbulence from the car ahead.

The front wing will also be 200mm wider and 25mm longer to allow for the following car to keep up with the leading car.

Brake ducts have been simplified, barge-boards lowered and moved 100mm forward to, again, make it easier for the car behind to follow the front without too much turbulence. Blown-axles, which channelled air into the wheels, have also been banned for 2019. Out back, the rear wing has been increased in height and width and the DRS opening increased to 85mm from 65mm, which should make the overtaking aid on average 30 per cent more effective.