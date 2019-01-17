Riding on service sector to make a quick buck

After noticing struggles people go through trying to register a business at the lone Kiambu Huduma Centre, David Wakogy decided to bridge the existing gap

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Thirty-three-year-old David Wakogy never understood what motivated people to leave comfortable and well-paying jobs to pursue entrepreneurship until he did it himself.

Before he started his company, NextGen Logistics, which helps individuals and businesses in registration, compliance, strategic plan development and consultancy services necessary for growth, he was a Ward Manager for Kikuyu Ward.

“Initially, before I joined Kiambu County Government, I was working at the office of the Prime Minister at the Strategic and Delivery Unit,” he says.

However, his job seldom gave him any satisfaction. He was tired of working in political offices and always wanted to do something to empower people. This is why when his term as a ward manager expired, he decided to venture into business.

Taking the plunge

David noticed there was only one Huduma Centre in Kiambu located in Thika. People were forced to travel from far to get services,

He remembers a day he took one of his friends to register a business at the centre and it took them almost a day to do so and eventually they were sent to a cyber café to do the better part of registration.

“This is when I realised that the problem was bigger than I had perceived. I decided to come up with a solution, which would not only benefit me but the community. I wanted to come up with something that compliments the available services,” says David.

In 2015, he set up a company offering most of the services offered at Huduma centres at a fee. At the time, he was still working with the County Government and was forced to use social media to market his services. NextGen Logistics was born.

“We offer services such as web design, Internet service provider connections, business and organisations registration, application for passports, filing returns with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), settling affairs with Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) services, among others” says David.

The first two years were the toughest. He did not get a single client. Luckily, when the company started full operations in May 2017, the same month one of his friends contacted him to register his business on his behalf. From there, he kept getting referrals and his client base kept growing.

“Since I did not have an office, I worked from a cyber café. I would skip lunch to save money for cyber services. I worked from different cyber cafes in Kikuyu town and Nairobi CBD for six months,” said David.

Booming business

He saved Sh150,000 and used it to buy two computers and other accessories. He was also given some working space by a friend and in December 2017, business started booming. After a relatively peaceful election, people were upbeat and begun registering new businesses. Many preferred to use his company rather than visiting Huduma Centres.

“At the time, I would get up to 10 customers daily. I hired one person to assist me with the registrations. Since then, the business has been thriving and currently we have rented a bigger office at Muguku Business Centre and I have a team of eight employees,” he says.

David has incorporated other services such as property management, marketing and branding, business plans and proposal writing, feasibility studies and mobile apps developments among other services.

However, he admits that transition is not easy and it comes with a lot of frustrations and sacrifice. From the lessons he learnt during the transition period, he plans to mentor young entrepreneurs and youths who would like to venture into business.

He also plans to expand to other counties and venture into agribusiness by starting a pets breeding business, courier and delivery services and security services all under the banner of NextGen Holdings.

“Transitioning from employee to entrepreneur is as exciting as it is difficult. If you want to start your own business, you need to build your business in stages to reduce risks and maximise rewards,” he says.