Nicholas Kinuthia, General Manager at After 40 Hotel.

Share with us your journey to the position of the general manager?

I am a graduate of the Kenya Utalii College. After school, I worked in various hotels at the Coast, Nairobi and also in the United Kingdom.

Did you one day envision to work in the hotel industry?

Yes, I was good in Geography and Economics during my secondary school years at Nakuru High School and later at Strathmore School for my A’ levels.

What inspired the name After?

The Bible mentions 40 about 146 times! This period symbolises a period of testing and trials. However, the Bible also shows evidence of breakthrough after the 40 days or years! Moreover, this is a testimony and a commitment from our CEO (Esther Muchemi) to our guests. The name After40 is all about lasting experiences for our guests!

What market do Nairobi hotels target?

Most Nairobi City hotels target corporates, NGOs, government institutions, business travellers, UN and foreign embassies’ events, among others.

What challenges does the Nairobi hospitality face?

Stiff competition in the industry is a major challenge. There are too many hotels coming up and we are all battling for the same clients. Also, there is the sourcing of trained and dedicated staff, sourcing for high-quality food and beverages and the crazy traffic jams in Nairobi.

What are your high and low seasons?

Low seasons are mostly January, May, June and December. The other months are generally good business wise, especially for us at After40 Hotel.

Can one enjoy vacations in the city?

Yes, it is very possible to have a great holiday in Nairobi city! For instance, After40 Hotel is an oasis of peace in the city. We offer high-quality food and beverages in our menus, good in-house entertainment, 24 hours free WiFi and security is generally good.

We also arrange visits to tourist attractions within and around the city. These include Nairobi National Park, Museum of Kenya, Giraffe Centre and Karen Blixen Museum, among others. Such activities create lasting experiences for our guests.

What is the toughest job for a GM?

The challenge is when I have to make far-reaching business decisions without fear or favour. Some situations require making the decisions with the only available information at the time. In most cases, not making a decision or procrastinating produces negative results.

What do you enjoy about your job?

I meet new people everyday. I also enjoy facing and resolving the daily challenges. Just like in driving, one gets better with time and experience.