Eating like a princess at Diani Reef Resort

I finally took a chance in snorkelling. To be honest, I really did not enjoy it as you might think from all that hype about the sport, but I will tell you why next time.

Let’s talk matters stomach first. Diani Reef Beach Resort & Spa is one of those few places that I have visited that has truly left a mark in my travel diary. From the rooms with a beachfront view to the swimming pool and customer service, they won my heart. Not to mention the food; they touched a foodie’s heart, too.

I was doing the Keto diet (a low-carbohydrate diet), but once I saw biriyani, diet was out through the window. So after a rather adventurous boat ride, the Diani Reef team set up a beautiful dining experience right at the beach during the holiday season. Overlooking the ocean, too.

After a swim, you get hungry plus I got emotional when snorkelling and all I needed was comfort food. So we had the mushroom soup, which was one to die for (foodie talk). It was a late lunch, so we took some time to get back to shore. I blame my scared self for this; It was hard climbing the boat’s gangway; I almost cried.

But let’s talk about the food. I ordered pork chops from a special a la carte menu. Someone asked me, kwa nini mbuzi ulaya (why pork)? I didn’t want to risk a chance to indulge in seafood. I just wanted my stomach full and happy and seafood is not my go-to comfort meal. But I was disciplined enough to have it with vegetables.

You know when you are too hungry and someone asks you for a slice and you – low key – are struggling with the decision whether to let him or her have a bite. This was what was going through my head once my plate was placed on the table; I really did not want to share.

I have learned a foodie ‘not to share trick’ you could also try. I don’t act like my choice of meal is tasty at all, so that I don’t have to give someone a share of it. But my eyes told on me. So, someone said: “That looks really nice, can I have a slice?” I just had to share eventually. The ribs were soft, fresh in taste and juicy. I don’t know how they did it but it was riff impressive.

The buffet taste at Diani Reef Hotel did not differ much either. The layout confused, but you know the set always starts with the starch, then it gets exciting towards the end, with all the juicy picks. That’s where there were slices of chicken breast, pork, goat and beef choma.

The staff was friendly and cautious. In case you missed out of the glazed pork batch, all you had to do was ask and they would prepare it for you. They are always willing to go an extra mile just to please you.

Their breakfast also has a variety, even for health fanatics. Plus, you can always get a smoothie at their health bar just in case you need a cleanse meal. Personally, I never got tired of their buffet choices because every day, they offered different meals done differently.