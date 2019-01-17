10 ways to avoid dangers of sitting

Sitting has become the new smoking. Research has linked sitting for long periods of time with a number of health concerns including postural problems, heart disease, diabetes, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol among others. But by making several small changes to your daily routine, you can avoid these negative consequences

1. Stand while talking on the phone or watching television

It’s not hard to understand why people love sitting: It is relaxing, easy, and a prominent part of many people’s day-to-day work experience. However, sitting for a prolonged period of time does your body more harm than good.

So, whenever you’re doing something that doesn’t require you to be sitting, take that opportunity to stand up and walk around a little.

Standing while on the phone or watching TV will prevent you from casually falling into a prolonged sitting session. For an even better impact on your health, pace while talking on the phone instead of just standing.

2. Take standing breaks every hour

The best and most basic way to avoid sitting for too long is to stop sitting every once in a while. Stand up from your chair and talk a brief walk once every hour to break up a prolonged sitting session. It’s sometimes recommended that you take a break from sitting every 30 minutes.

Although this will definitely help you avoid harmful impacts on your health, it may also stifle your productivity. If you have a smartphone, set a reminder to go off every hour to help remind you to take a break. Even if you don’t walk around, you should at least briefly stretch your arms and legs before sitting down from your break.

3. Replace sit-down meetings with walking meetings

If meetings around a conference table are a normal part of your work experience, consider replacing them with walking discussions between participants. This will not only prevent excessive sitting but will also allow everybody involved to include a little bit of exercise in their day.

4. Be active at work

You can move around to work more than you think: Take the stairs instead of the lift. Walk over and talk to your colleagues instead of emailing or messaging them. Take your lunch break away from your desk and enjoy a short walk outside if you can.

5. Refill your drink every hour

Another way to interrupt your sitting is by going to refill your glass of water every hour. This will also help keep you hydrated and incorporate more movement into your domestic living.

6. Alight far away from your destination

To best avoid harmful sitting, you should minimise it on the way to work as well as actually at work. Walk or bike to work, if possible. If you can’t avoid driving to work, park far away from your destination and take a long walk to your place of work.

7. Maintain a good posture

When you work at a computer, it’s easy to develop a hunched over posture that hurts your back and leaves your wrists in an awkward position. Ensure you’re always sitting with good posture to avoid injuring your back or wrists. Sit with your back straight up and avoid arching yourself forward. Keep your head upright. Keep your feet flat on the floor and your knees slightly below your hips when you’re sitting down.

8. Incorporate seated leg lifts

If you cannot get away from your desk or your desk chair, there are leg exercises that you can do while sitting. Leg raises are ideal for those that need to sit longer than they’d like. Lift one of your legs straight out in front of you and hold for a few seconds and then lower that leg back down. Repeat with the opposite leg and alternate sides a few times. You may try doing a few sets of these throughout the day.

9. Do yoga stretches in the morning

Instead of immediately sitting down to breakfast, coffee, and TV, start your day off with some yoga stretches. This will set the tone of your day from the beginning as active and healthy instead of sedentary and will encourage you to keep it up all day.

Stretching in the mornings will also help loosen up your muscles and keep you flexible, making it easier to stick to a routine of getting up and walking around every hour. If you can’t find time in the morning to do yoga, doing stretches in the evenings can also have some positive impact.

10. Take walks at the end of the day

Aim for a 30-minute walk for maximum health benefit. If you can’t devote this much time to your evening stroll, try to walk for at least five minutes. If you have a family or a dog, take them with you! You’ll be more motivated to walk if you’re not alone and the rest of your family will get the same health benefits as you!