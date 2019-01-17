Telkom Kenya unveils Sh1 billion war chest

Milliam Murigi @PeopleDailyKE

Telkom Kenya will invest Sh1 billion into the expansion of its 4G and 3G network. The network roll-out which is expected to happen within the first half of this year will see improvement of mobile connectivity, boosting the quality of service to customers.

According to Telkom CEO Mugo Kibati, the network expansion agenda includes launching an innovative 4G/LTE access network service in Kenya, through the use of high altitude balloons acting as floating cell towers, giving network coverage to unserved and underserved areas, around the Mount Kenya region, including Thika, Nakuru, Nyeri and Nanyuki.

“It remains our objective to entrench our position as Kenya’s preferred data network, which can only be achieved through the evolution of our network to become a stronger and future fit telco.

The strategic support from our shareholders and other partners is giving impetus to our data network expansion strategy”.

In addition to improving mobile connectivity, Telkom will also invest in its Fibre-to-the-Building (FTTB) Network, which is set to improve the quality of service offered to enterprise and corporate customers. The focus will include investments into access, core, transmission and IT components; infrastructure that is crucial to further improve network reliability and accessibility.

Data from the Communications Authority for the quarter ending September 30, 2018, shows the country’s mobile subscriptions currently stand at 46.6 million a growth of 2.4 per cent, when compared to 45.5 million subscriptions recorded as at June 30, 2018, earning the country a 100.1 mobile penetration rate.