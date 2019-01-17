KRA raises tax target to Sh6 trillion

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has increased the annual target tax collection to Sh6.1 trillion from the current Sh4.5 trillion by 2020/21 financial year.

Speaking yesterday during the official launch of the agency’s Seventh Corporate Plan that runs from 2018 to 2021, KRA Commissioner General John Njiraini said the feat would be achieved by raising the number of active taxpayers from 3.94 million to seven million.

KRA is betting on mining mobile telephony data, skills of its staff and public trust to net more taxpayers in the next three years.

Njiraini said for the past three years, the amount of money transferred through mobile phones is more than half of the money the economy generates in goods and services or what is commonly referred to as gross domestic product (GDP).

Njiraini said the Sixth Corporate Plan was based on the implementation of modern technology and automation of government processes, enhanced border security, trade facilitation, regional integration (single customs territory) and integrity of its staff.

He said the new corporate plan is designed to give priority to key national flagship drivers which project a transformed and a self-reliant nation in the years to come.

“Those drivers include the Vision 2030, the Big 4 agenda and the 2018 Budget policy statement,” Njiraini said. Njiraini said KRA’s approach and engagement with the customers has significantly been shifting from enforcement to a more facilitative approach, an approach that has for a long time been associated with the private sector.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, challenged the authority to increase tax compliance by widening the tax base adding that the foundation had been created by the Sixth Corporate Plan.

Rotich said during the implementation period of the previous plan, KRA had not achieved collection targets.

Through Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary, Nelson Gaichuhie, Rotich said he believes a lot of efforts have been put in the development of the new corporate plan which is expected to be a pivot in the success of the Big 4 agenda.

“We undertake to work with KRA and all stakeholders to continuously develop appropriate policies and review of the regulatory regimes to meet the needs of all Kenyans,” Rotich said.