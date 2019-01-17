Farms lose 17pc of all cut roses to nematode pests, say experts.

Kenya flower industry players have commenced efforts to enable them to deal more effectively with nematode pests, a minute and extremely destructive soil-dwelling worms.

The players are alarmed by the impact and possible loss which runs into millions of shillings from attack by nematode whose real threat that compromises flower yield and quality is often not pointed out. Roses are identified by players in the flower industry as the most vulnerable of being attacked by the pests.

For instance, 17 per cent of all cut roses produced in Kenya is lost to nematodes leading to a financial loss of €19,580 (Sh2,276,825) per hectare, according to top industry players.

Moreover, an additional €2,150 (Sh250,008) per hectare is spent each year in attempts to manage nematode pests, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (Icipe) and Syngenta say in a report.

The three of came together and formed a team driven by the desire to tackle the pest menace to save the flower industry from further future losses, Victor Juma, Business Manager East Africa, Lawn and Garden at ‎Syngenta East Africa Ltd said.

Providing employment

The flower industry, one of Kenya’s most important, earns the country around $0.8 billion (Sh81.3 billion) annually, providing employment for more than 500,000 people, and impacting over two million livelihoods.

Prospects remain largely positive. The country’s market share in the European Union was expected to rise by two per cent to 40 per cent last year.

Kenya is also anticipated to expand its flower trade to over 45 countries in Australia, Eastern Europe and the Far East. A new book titled “Africa’s Competitiveness in the Global Economy 2018”, puts Kenya’s flower industry among top players in the world’s fast-growing and dynamic export business, playing in the leagues of Netherlands, Colombia, Ecuador and Ethiopia, often referred to as The Big Five in the world’s floriculture industry.

According to the book, of the 110 varieties of flowers farmed in Kenya and exported to over 60 destinations globally, the most popular are roses (85.6 per cent), carnations (2.5 per cent ) and alstroemeria (0.73 per cent).

Despite the bloom in the sector and the robust global competitiveness, the flower industry has seen its own share of challenges, including political instability, economic crises, drought, high freight costs and heavy rains.

Solveig Haukeland, nematologist at Icipe, says the organisation’s recommendation for the nematode challenge is the use of integrated pest management, an approach that focuses on long-term prevention of pests or their damage through a combination of effective and environmentally sensitive techniques, and minimal use of pesticides.

Between them, Icipe, IITA and Syngenta have developed a range of IPM approaches that may be useful to the flower industry.”