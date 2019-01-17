Abducted aid worker ‘could have been sneaked to Somalia’

Sophie Njoka and KNA @PeopleDailyKe

Fears have emerged that the Italian aid worker abducted in Malindi last month could have been sneaked to Somalia through Boni Forest.

Police sources said detectives tracking down 23-year-old Silvia Romano have lost contact with her kidnappers for a week sparking fear they could have crossed over to Somalia. It also emerged that negotiations between the kidnappers and the Italian government had hit a dead end after one of the three key suspects Ibrahim Adan Omar was arrested.

“It’s highly believed that Romano has since been handed over to al Shabaab commanders in Somalia after four failed meetings on how to pay the ransom since her abductors felt that it was a trap to enable security apparatus to arrest them and rescue the Italian,” said the officer.

Security directive

At the same time, residents of Garsen Northward in Tana River county have appealed to the government to relax some stringent security conditions to allow them to go about their economic activities.

The residents asked the government to increase the number of crossing points and boats/canoes across River Tana, which were reduced following the abduction of Romano last November.

Through their MCA Salim Bonaya, the residents said the single crossing point at Forodhani was not enough to allow them to cross to their shambas and for their children to reach their schools.