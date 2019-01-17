Women to seek gender rule through plebiscite

George Kebaso @Morarak

The women leadership in the country has devised a new strategy to achieve the two-thirds gender rule.

A proposal to have a 50-50 sharing of leadership positions in the forthcoming national referendum is one of the latest strategies Kenyan women leaders are pursuing.

Following recent failures in Parliament to have the gender rule sail through, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru yesterday said women leaders have decided to start a fresh journey to improve their representation in elective positions.

“Since it has now become clear that we may not achieve the two thirds gender rule as fast as possible, we are asking for a redefinition of the electoral units, either to achieve a 50-50 sharing of elective positions, or if it is not possible at least one third of the available seats be set aside for women,” Waiguru said yesterday at Kenya School of Monetary Studies (KSMS).

Leadership programme

Waiguru, one of the three county bosses who was elected alongside her Kitui and Bomet counterparts; Charity Ngilu and Joyce Laboso respectively, was addressing more than 200 ward administrators attending a transformative leadership programme.

For instance, Waiguru said that in Kirinyaga county’s four constituencies, one should be set aside as mandatory for women.

“We are proposing that every county allocates a 50-50 sharing formula. We are making submissions as women leaders for consideration at the forthcoming referendum. We are working hard to ensure that this happens,” the governor said urging women to continue fighting for their space in the country’s leadership.

Samburu Woman Representative Maison Leshomo advised ward administrators to work with county executives to help them overcome administrative challenges.

She advised them to seize opportunities in the different sectors, and the ones created by devolution, the constitution, the Big 4 agenda the Building Bridges Initiative.