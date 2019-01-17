Sh16m boreholes to quench students’ thirst

Six schools in Masinga, Machakos will benefit from Sh16.8 million water projects funded by a non-governmental organisation in conjunction with the county government.

County Water Executive Naomi Mutie said boreholes will be sunk at the six selected schools and thanked the NGO— Water for Life—for its support.

She said the county would fast-track requisite licences to allow the NGO to smoothly undertake the project, including approval by National Environment Management Authority and Water Resources Management Authority.

“We thank Water for Life for coming to the aid of Masinga people,” said Mutie. Water for Life director George Otieno said they estimated each borehole to cost Sh2.8 million.

Meanwhile, some 1,984 college and university students from Yatta constituency have benefitted from Sh17 million bursaries.

Speaking in Kithimani HGM Primary School today, Yatta MP Charles Kilonzo said all needy students who had applied for the bursary benefitted

Kilonzo urged all stakeholders to support government efforts to ensure all children attain basic education. Last week, the MP disbursed Sh24 million bursary to needy students joining Form One. – KNA