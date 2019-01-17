Four arrested over Sh3m maize scam

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Police in Eldoret is holding four men who allegedly duped maize farmers in Uasin Gishu county.

The four are said to have taken Sh3 million maize from farmers pretending to sell the same to United Nations organisation at good prices.

The men had claimed to have won a maize supply tender with the UN at Sh 3,000 per 90kg bag. Eldoret West OCPD Zacharia Bitok said the four were helping police with investigations.

“We are holding four men in custody after they were linked in an incident where maize farmers were allegedly conned of their products worth over Sh3 million,” he told the press in his Eldoret office.

Bitok urged farmers to be cautious of conmen preying on people desperate for premium prices.

Farmers in the region have been complaining about the low maize prices which have seen them incur massive losses. The government recently announced it would buy maize at Sh2,500 per 90kg bag.