Merge medical schools, urges Magoha

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) chairman George Magoha wants universities offering medical courses merged to improve quality of education and uniformity.

He regretted that some accredited medical schools lacked adequate funds and qualified staff to offer quality training.

Prof Magoha, who is also Kenya National Examinations Council chairman, wondered why, for instance, some four universities within a radius of 60 kilometres would offer similar courses separately, yet they can pool resources to boost quality.

He spoke at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital yesterday after KMPDB members inspected the hospital’s facilities in readiness for the opening of proposed Kisii University School of Medicine.

“Start (the school) on the right trajectory and you will offer quality training,”Magoha told university administrators.

He commended Kisii county government for increasing the hospital’s bed capacity from 250 to 700, building a morgue and equipping histology and pathology laboratories, saying they will go a long way in boosting teaching in the medical school.

“ The county has employed 150 general practitioners and 24 specialists. The training of medical students fits in the government’s Universal Health Coverage goal under the Big Four agenda,” said Magoha.

He was accompanied Kisii Governor James Ongwae, his deputy Joash Maangi, Kisii University vice-chancellor John Akama and KMPDB member Daniel Yumbya.

Ongwae said his administration has signed a MoU with the university to ensure the success of the medical school, adding that students will be attached to health facilities across the country to acquire practical skills.

He revealed that the African Development Bank and the Saudi government had funded the construction of a cancer centre in the county, which is expected to serve more than seven million people in the region and neighbouring counties.

Prof Akama said the medical board has approved the medical school’s curriculum. The university has signed a MoU with Kansas Medical School in the US to facilitate exchange programmes.