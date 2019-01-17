NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Ngilu unveils project to boost livestock farming

Charles Muasya January 17, 2019
Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

Kitui county government has embarked on a vigorous programme to increase livestock population in the region. 

The initiative launched in Mbitini market will see the use of artificial insemination of the local breed.

Launching the programme yesterday Governor Charity Ngilu said the county has enormous livestock production potential adding that it should be exploited to benefit residents.

“It is a pity to see 90 per cent of milk consumed in Kitui town comes from the surrounding counties yet the region has the needed resources for livestock development,” she said.

