‘Ojienda was paid Sh22m for fake cases’

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) director George Kinoti has filed an affidavit showing how Judicial Service Commissioner Prof Tom Ojienda syphoned more than Sh22 million from a sugar company in fictitious court cases.

According to papers filed in court, one of the methods contractors and employees of Mumias Sugar Limited used to defraud the company was through fake court cases filed in Eldoret and Kisumu courts and payments of legal fees where the company was not a party.

In a replying affidavit through Chief Inspector Patrick Maloba, he says that Ojienda syphoned the money by pretending that he was acting for James Kutshishi Atindo and eight others in Kisumu appeal No. 5 of 2012 and Gideon Anyinya, Mumias Company Limited and West Kenya Sugar Limited in Eldoret in civil appeal number 10 of 2012.

“Ojienda is alleged to have raised a fee note of Sh2,040,000 dated June 6, 2012 under his law firm name to Mumias Sugar Company Limited in pretence he was acting for Anyinya, Mumias Sugar Company Limited and others versus West Kenya Sugar Company Limited in Eldoret civil appeal No. 10, 2012,” reads the court papers.

The officer also claims that Ojienda was paid Sh22,688,000 legal fees which were dispatched to his personal bank account at Standard Chartered Nakuru branch under his law firm name.

“That investigation further revealed that Eldoret civil cases No. 10 of 2012 was a suit involving a fatal road accident and parties were Rose Cherono Biwott and Chirchir Rono as indicated by the Deputy Registrar Eldoret High Court,” says Maloba in his court documents.

According to comprehensive investigations carried out by detectives for four months over fraud at the company, the said court cases that Ojienda was paid for were different cases with different parties.

As part of investigations, it was established that the petitioner raised another fee note of Sh1, 808,000 dated June 5, 2012, under his law firm in pretence he was working for James Atindo and eight others in the Kisumu Civil Appeal No. 5, 2012.

A search at Kisumu court registry detectives revealed that the parties in the Kisumu civil appeal No. 5 of 2012 were Lucas Gawo Osir and Oniongo Peter Sandia and not Atindo and eight others as alleged by the lawyer.

But Ojienda said he had been instructed in a letter dated March 12, 2012, by the company to represent it in the said cases.

Further investigations are said to have revealed that the account which received the alleged money was opened on October 7, 1994, under the name of Tom Odhiambo Ojienda.

Legal audit

According to bank statements obtained by DCI, for the period between April 1, 2012, and June 2012 it shows that Sh22, 688,000,00 was reflected on September 28, 2012, in Ojienda’s account which monies had been established as forming part of fee note which was illegally paid by the sugar company.

DCI further says that sometime in 2017, Ojienda filed an application No. 167 of 2017 against Mumias Company seeking Sh 6,086,100,00 claiming his law firm undertook a legal audit of the company in 2014 but the audit was undertaken by lawyer Peter Manyonge Wanyama a former partner in the firm of Prof Otieno Odek who is currently serving as a Court of Appeal Judge in Nairobi.

It is said that the sugar firm had challenged the bill of the cost of monies of more than Sh6 million on grounds that the company and Ojienda did not have a contract for a legal audit.

DCI has accused Ojienda of filing a premature petition to block his prosecution in a matter where public money is at stake.

He has urged the court to dismiss the case and compel the JSC commissioner to take a plea and allow the trial court to decide his fate.