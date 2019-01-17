Achieving UHC requires focus and collaboration

Carla Kriwet, Githinji Gitahi

The Sustainable Development Goals set forth an ambitious target to provide access to quality, affordable health care for all by 2030 — a target that has evolved into a global movement.

Yet, each year, 11 million people in Africa are pushed into extreme poverty because of out-of-pocket health expenses that trap poor households in cycles of catastrophic expenditure, impoverishment, and illness, particularly in countries lacking social protection and health insurance.

2030 is slightly over a decade away and now is the time for global leaders to evolve their commitments from agreements and plans into measurable actions that will help us achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Improving access to care in underserved communities will require stronger partnerships that leverage the unique skills and resources of governments, civil society, and the private sector alike.

As donor funding declines and healthcare costs rise, domestic resource mobilisation is a must. In addition, the private sector could be encouraged to invest more in health service delivery and fill a significant part of the UHC financing gap through sustainable business models.

For UHC, the private sector’s biggest potential impact lies in increasing business investment and developing scalable market-based approaches. Companies are willing to invest in innovations but need to be sure that they can achieve reasonable returns.

The challenge is finding shared-value propositions that unlock private investment while ensuring that the health services they fund are efficient, effective and affordable.

The public sector has a critical role to play in establishing policy and regulatory frameworks that allow for meaningful private sector engagement and accountability, while civil society organisations can ensure that private sector investments benefit communities and deliver quality in health outcomes.

Five areas where the private sector can add unique value to help achieve UHC include understanding patients; implementing innovations at scale; designing the right business models; building government capacity, and innovating to meet local needs.

Innovative solutions should be intuitive and allow the caregiver, regardless of their location, to focus on caring for the patient — not the technology. A challenge as large as UHC requires focused efforts in strengthening primary and community care, as well as developing digital products and optimizing care delivery as solutions that could radically transform healthcare.

For locally relevant innovations to take off, we need new business models that bring together donors and impact investors, governments, NGOs, and the private sector.

Public-private partnerships, managed equipment services, social franchising, results-based financing and other hybrid business models can help increase the potential to deliver on the SDGs and implement programmes that drive outcomes for patients.

Therefore, achieving UHC will require that public and private players share innovative ideas and form durable partnerships.

Platforms such as UHC2030's Private Sector Constituency ensure that the private sector is represented and provides opportunities for the private sector to support its delivery.