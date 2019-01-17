Emerging trends in Africa’s impact investment

Edward Mungai

A multitude of reports shows that Africa is emerging as the hotbed of impact investing. Social impact investing is crowned as an attractive approach to international development hinged on the promise of long-term sustainability. This approach provides exciting opportunities to render Africa’s dreams a reality.

Impact investing has transformed how philanthropy is activated by embracing collective dimensions. A deal must increase social good while increasing financial value.

A good example is SimGas Limited, established in 2009 in Tanzania. This commercial biogas company installs bio-digesters for dairy farmers in East Africa.

In Kenya, M-Kopa has altered how we buy off-grid affordable energy by pioneering pay-as-you-go solar energy services since 2011. More than 600,000 homes use the M-Kopa solar power solution. This has generated growth in climate solutions and built a wide array of employment options while saving an estimated 700,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide by cutting on kerosene usage.

Investors seek socially responsible investments and Development Financial Institutions (DFIs), from Europe such as Norfund, IFU, Swedfund, FMO and Proparco are some leading investors at present.

However, impact investing faces challenges that include infrastructural issues, difficulty in exiting investments, limited capital supply across the risk-return spectrum, capacity and market volatility.

Measuring the full impact of social impact investing has, therefore, presented challenges in not being fully achieved and requires new evaluation approaches.

Private sector and market-driven interventions play a key role. The traditional private sector intervention has played a significant role in development in Africa especially where the business models allow for benefit sharing with other stakeholders. But issues have muddied the party.

To bridge the gap, social, mission-driven enterprises have appeared and they can solve those challenges. In 2014, I have involved in proofing the concept for KickStart International — a solution for irrigated farmlands that has seen the establishment of over 200,000 farming businesses on the back of some 300,000 water pump sales.

This is an example of impact investment that has provided a dignified sustainable path out of poverty for many dryland farmers. Work on this design concept continues in upgrading core technologies, manufacturing capabilities, rise to economies of scale and PayAsYouGo financial offerings for end users.

Yet, impact investment in Africa remains nascent. Ultimately this will replace official development assistance (ODA) which has predominately been the source of development finance in the continent.

Due to the uncertainty faced by the global economies, it is expected that ODA will no longer be the major source of development financing in developing countries as private sources take centre stage.

In some instances, there will be a need for allowing ODA and other public funds flow to focus on addressing social needs for which there is no viable market-based solution.

In other words, the room for ODA will not be vanquished only that it will become more innovative and in fewer cases, it will be done on a non-market basis.

Some funds are now insisting on Sustainable Development Goals satisfaction. The Zurich-based Liechtenstein Global Trust (LGT) impact ventures is a good example with a $71 million (Sh7.1 billion) impact fund in place. In Kenya, Bridge International Academies is a beneficiary of this fund and serves 100,000 pupils in more than 520 nursery and primary schools.

Essentially Bridge is providing low-cost tuition to Sub-Saharan Africa and India schools contributing to SDG #4. Some banks involved in impact investment include UBS, Credit Suisse, HSBC, BNP Paribas and JPMorgan.

But there is even more. Stakeholder theory has trumped Shareholder theory. There are now models funding compensation based on social goals. This means what matters is not necessarily the financial returns but rather the impact parameter.

Under the Kenya Climate Venture, the fund aims at parameters such as increased agricultural yields, mitigated tonnes of carbon energy and the number of people with access to clean drinking water.

This is because according to institutional knowledge at the Kenya Climate Innovation Centre, “it takes three years to see evidence of impact caused by an investment”.

This year, Africa should embrace more social enterprises and mission-driven investments to certifiably outpace some of the continent’s challenges. This calls for more innovative financing, business models and technologies. – The author is the CEO, Kenya Climate and Innovation Centre. —[email protected]