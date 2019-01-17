Kudos to Kenyans for display of patriotism

Terror attacks and other tragedies have a way of bringing out the best and the worst in Kenyans. Tuesday’s attack at the DusitD2 hotel on 14 Riverside Drive, Nairobi was no exception. Both exemplary and appalling responses were witnessed both at the scene of the attack and away.

On Tuesday, however, the best side of Kenyans triumphed. For every irresponsible social media post, there were a dozen others of guarded reporting and sharing and admirable patriotism. For every act of shallow showmanship at the scene, there were many ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

Our security officers came out shining. Held up against the Westgate terror attack operation five years ago, Tuesday’s response by the security agencies was way better. The initial response, coordination and public communication by the various agencies were up there with the best of them globally.

There is every reason to believe that the more professional approach to the attack saved more lives and reduced damages. It is also safe to conclude that the better-organised operation was the product of lessons learned from the past and sound leadership of the overall security docket and the constituent agencies. It is a significant improvement that we must build on.

Ordinary people also acquitted themselves very well in the face of attack. Just as was the case in the Westgate incident, many ordinary individuals, both armed and not armed, demonstrated a lot of courage at Dusit.

From people who volunteered to evacuate or shield fellow Kenyans from attack to a woman who provided breakfast to security officers who had been keeping vigil at the scene, those are acts of selflessness that deserve commendation. Kenya is richer for such selfless souls.

Unlike in past tragedies, Kenyans on social media also demonstrated a measure of restraint and maturity. Besides coming out in large numbers to commiserate with families of victims of attack or to send messages of encouragement and hope to those who were trapped at the scene, the usually antagonistic social media community united against the terrorists.

There was a marked reduction in irresponsible posts and pictures — and Kenyans even called out sections of international media deemed to have been insensitive in reporting and imaging. Kenyans online appear to have learnt lessons from past unbecoming conduct on the Internet and how such behaviour advances the interests of terrorists.

Terror attacks are now a fact of life. But it’s how we respond to them which makes the difference between saving lives and needless loss of lives. In the case of Dusit attack, lives were lost. But the better response saved many more.