Extortionist fees giving doctors bad name

I envy medical doctors! Not that I have ever wanted to be one. I’m comfortable with my calling as an artist. But doctors are extremely gifted.

Specifically, I am thinking about surgeons who can split any part of the human body, and stitch it right back. Imagine the delicate operations undertaken by, say, neurologists, brain and heart surgeons.

The medical field has also become technologically savvy. For instance, tumours and blood clots can now be removed through non-intrusive surgery, using a computer.

It takes a lot to be a doctor, including the numerous years of academic rigour at the university. Add that to passion, hard work and dedication. Therefore, society needs to pay them well for their invaluable role. These are people who can determine whether you live or die, at least to the extent that is humanly possible.

However, doctors also need to be thoughtful of their role in society. Unlike in developing countries, doctors in the developed world rank high up in the hierarchy of privileged professionals. Subsequently, their remuneration is such that they are rarely in want, leaving them to focus fully on the job at hand.

To justify their fees, these doctors also keep abreast with new developments in the sector, by updating their skills and knowledge. This is aimed at giving the highest value to their clients.

Therefore, I find the on-going debate on the remuneration of doctors in Kenya a touchy one. There are two sides to this controversy. On one side are specialist doctors, whose fees tend to be astronomical. These are the last line of consultation and treatment, after which one often crosses a point of no return.

Different breed

Luckily, many of these specialists also consult for public hospitals, helping those who would not, otherwise, afford them. It is like performing some kind of social responsibility.

The general practitioners are a different breed though. Today, these medics have increased, as the number of hospitals and clinics grows. Unfortunately, quite some of them are of dubious distinction, if several accounts of victims are credible.

Many are simply out to make money, with no regard to the Hippocratic Oath. They have relegated ethics to the back burner, seeing adherence as a hindrance to their profit motive.

Technically, we cannot compare the state of our medical profession with the developed world. The latter has superior and cutting edge facilities and drugs. But there is still a way in which we can ensure that the medical practice in Kenya is not exploitative.

There is really no justification for some of the fees that doctors charge for simple operations such as Caesarean section. Why would a gynaecologist charge Sh100,000—and more— for an operation that takes less than an hour, barring any complications? Why should a medic charge Sh7,500 for consultation, and this for every visit a patient makes for follow-up?

Medicine is not a business, not in the sense being practised here. Some credit can be given to the government for the National Hospital Insurance Fund, and the fledgeling Universal Health Coverage. But more must be done to cushion the poor from exploitation. – The writer is a communication expert and public policy analyst—[email protected]